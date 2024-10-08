Viral VIDEO: Massive Brawl Erupts Between Two Student Groups Over Female Friend In Amity University

Massive Brawl Erupts Between Two Student Groups Over Female Friend In Amity University | X

Noida: A video has hit the internet in which it can be seen that a massive brawl has erupted between two group of students inside Amity University in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The video of the fierce fight between the students has gone viral on social media. The students are seen in the video thrashing each other and exchanging blows after the brawl erupted.

Many cases of students fighting in the campus of the university have come to the fore in the recent past. Many videos of the students indulging in obscene acts claiming to be from Amity University have also hit the internet earlier. In the latest incident, a fierce brawl erupted between two groups of students in an attempt to assert dominance. The fight broke out over a female friend which escalated and the ugly fight erupted.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that punches and kicks are being thrown freely into the air. An onlooker recorded the video of the incident and made the video viral on social media. The fight continued for some time and the students present were seen cheering and making fun in the video. Few students tried to intervene and separate the groups, however, they continued to hit each other.

There are reports that the police swung into action and arrested three accused in connection with the matter. The university also reportedly acted after the video went viral on social media and suspended all the three students involved in the fight. The university administration has informed that the Proctorial Board has conducted a full investigation into the matter.

The police said, "The incident of the brawl took place inside the Amity University campus, in the gallery outside the classroom. The police acted swiftly, arresting three students involved in the fight, and legal proceedings are underway. The university administration has informed that all three students have been suspended, and the Proctorial Board is conducting a full investigation into the matter".