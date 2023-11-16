Viral Video: Man Plays Flute In Front Of Dancing-Talking Cactus Toy; Here's How It Responds | Instagram

The Dancing Cactus Talking Plush Toy instantly became people's favourite when it rolled out in the markets. The play toy which seemed similar to the Talking Tom app would also dance while recreating the sounds made around it. A music lover tried something special with the fun tool as he played a flute in front of it. What happened seconds later was magical and soothing. WATCH VIDEO

The video opened showing a musician and influencer named Divyansh Shrivastava playing a devotional tune on his flute. As soon as he paused his flute cover, the cactus joyously danced and recreated it. The toy adorably did its job with a melodious touch.

Music reel goes viral

Sharing the video of the cutest collaboration ever, Divyansh called the talking cactus toy his "new friend and disciple." While the music reel was initially posted by Divyansh this July, the video is repeatedly being forwarded and reshared online. It has gone viral on Instagram and won the hearts of many users. The Indian Musicians Hub featured Divyansh's reel on its page last month. It attracted more than 64,000 likes on Instagram. The comments section of the viral video was filled with fire and heart emojis.

Cactus toy tries Bella Ciao in another reel

Later, the artist shared another Jugalbandi video with his cactus toy. And, this time, the two vibed on one of the popular beats 'Bella Ciao.' The clip attracted thousands of likes and hundreds of praising comments.