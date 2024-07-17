Viral VIDEO: Man Performs Dangerous Stunts, Dodges Bull On Speeding Bike With Kid In UP’s Sitapur

Man Performs Dangerous Stunts, Dodges Bull On Speeding Bike With Kid In UP’s Sitapur | X

Sitapur: "Speed thrills, but kills" is a famous phrase; however, few people ignore it and risk their lives by riding their vehicles at high speed. Some people also perform dangerous stunts on moving vehicles just for fun. In a shocking video that is going viral on the internet, a man is seen riding a bike and performing dangerous stunts on the highway at high speed with a child sitting on the petrol tank of the bike. The video of the man performing dangerous stunts has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, where a man is riding his Splendor bike at high speed on the highway while performing life-threatening stunts. The man is seen riding the bike in a zigzag pattern on the highway and also standing on the bike while doing so. He is seen sitting and standing on the bike regularly, and after that, he is seen standing on the seat of the bike on the highway. A small child is also sitting on the petrol tank of the bike. The man did not care about the life of the innocent child sitting on the bike.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the man is seen riding the bike dangerously, other cars and bikes are also seen passing by. The video also shows that the rider is sitting with both his legs on one side and also riding the bike by leaving the handle and standing on the bike at the same time. As the man is performing the dangerous stunt, a stray bull is seen crossing the road.

प्रभारी निरीक्षक यातायात को जांच एवं आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Sitapur Police (@sitapurpolice) July 17, 2024

The man also noticed the animal in the middle of the road; however, he does not slow down or stop performing the dangerous stunt. The man, however, dodged the bull and continued his dangerous driving on the highway. There are many incidents in which accidents have occurred due to stray animals in the state, and performing such stunts while the bull is crossing the road is risky.

The video has been recorded by another commuter who is following the bike on the highway. The social media user shared the video on the internet and urged the authorities to take strict action against the rider. The user tweeted, "Please teach a lesson quickly to this stubborn person who did dangerous stunts by making an innocent child sit on the bike @dgpup @Uppolice @UPPViralCheck. The number of the bike seen in the viral video appears to be from Sitapur!"

Uttar Pradesh Police reacted to the viral video and asked the concerned authorities to take strict action against the accused. The UP Police tagged Sitapur Police and said, "Please take note and necessary action." Sitapur Police replied, "The Traffic Inspector in charge has been directed to investigate and take necessary action." However, there are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter. Strict action should be taken against the accused as he risked his own life, the child's life, and the lives of other commuters on the road.