'Open Your Own Damn Restaurant': Mexican Eatery Owner's Sharp Reply To Indian Woman's Google Review Goes Viral; Sparks Debate

A casual complaint about mild food has unexpectedly ignited a fiery online debate, turning a small restaurant in Mexico into the centre of a global social media storm.

What started as an ordinary Google review quickly transformed into viral content after screenshots of a customer’s feedback, and the restaurant owner’s blunt response, began circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter). The post caught attention not because of the food itself, but due to the unapologetic tone adopted by the restaurateur.

The review was posted by Anvita Kotha, listed as a Google Local Guide, after dining at Wang Tulum, a compact eatery known for its outdoor seating and Asian-inspired dishes. Kotha detailed her experience ordering dan dan noodles and dumplings served in chilli oil.

Google Reviews

“Not Spicy Enough,” says customer

In her review, Kotha mentioned that the dishes did not meet her expectations when it came to spice levels. She claimed that even after requesting additional chilli oil and adjusting the seasoning herself, the food still lacked heat. However, her feedback wasn’t entirely negative. She praised the matcha latte and described the restaurant’s ambience as cosy and pleasant.

Such mixed reviews are common online, but what followed was anything but typical.

Restaurant owner’s reply goes viral

What truly pushed the exchange into viral territory was the restaurant owner’s unapologetic public response. Making his stance clear, the owner rejected the idea of tailoring dishes to individual preferences.

In his reply, he wrote, “We don’t wake up and think of catering our dishes to these self-entitled people.” He further added that the kitchen had no intention of modifying its recipes, stating, “We will not be listening to you because we don’t cater to your taste.”

Doubling down on his message, the owner suggested that dissatisfied diners should take matters into their own hands, saying, “Open your own restaurant and see what your food tastes like.” The remarks, posted openly under the review, quickly drew widespread attention online.

Internet divided over the response

Once screenshots of the exchange surfaced on social media, opinions were sharply divided. A section of users applauded the owner for defending his culinary philosophy and refusing to compromise authenticity for customer approval. Many compared the response to a growing global trend where chefs assert artistic control, similar to well-known restaurants that famously refuse substitutions.

On the other hand, critics felt the reply crossed the line into unnecessary hostility, arguing that professionalism and hospitality should remain central to the dining experience. Some users also pointed out that other negative reviews of the restaurant had reportedly received similarly blunt responses, suggesting a pattern rather than a one-off reaction.