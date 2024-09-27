 Viral Video: Man Comes Running To Get Filmed On Live TV, Dances As Journalist Reports Fatal Accident In Rio de Janeiro, Apologises Later
Ignoring the seriousness of the accident which claimed the lives of three people, influencer Mc Livinho was seen dancing standing next to the TV reporter. Livinho later apologised for his act and stated he was unable of what was being reported.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Rio de Janeiro: Man Dances As Journalist Reports Fatal Accident, Video Surfaces | TV Rio Sul

A reporter who was on a live television show sharing details from a recent accident in Rio de Janeiro got intervened by a man, later identified as an influencer, who came running to get some attention on camera. The man, on spotting the journalist and the media setup there, rushed towards the camera and started dancing there. Ignoring the seriousness of the accident which claimed the lives of three people, influencer Mc Livinho was seen dancing standing next to the TV reporter.

Watch video

The incident surfaced when a TV Rio Sul - Afiliada Globo reporter named Isabela Campos was at a spot were a bus carrying 45 passengers overturned, leading to the death of three football players representing a Brazilian American football team titled 'Coritiba Crocodiles.'

Campos was shooting her live report from the field when Livinho suddenly ran into the frame and started dancing. Despite his inappropriate presence, she continued to report about the accident to viewers.

VIDEO: TV Anchor 'Swallows' Fly After It Lingers Around Her Face During Live News Show
article-image

Backlash on social media

The video of him exiting the road and approaching the media's spot to allegedly get captured on live television is now going viral on social media. It is drawing many reactions from internet users, especially where people are condemning the insensitive behavior the man. Users slammed his act and wrote on X, "This is just disrespectful. How can he think this is okay in such a tragic moment (translated)?" "Have people lost their senses of how to act when an accident has cost lives," they added.

Mc Livinho apologises

After facing a backlash from people, he reportedly went live on social media and felt sorry for dancing during the coverage of a fatal accident. He noted that he wasn't aware of what exactly was being reported there and said in his clarification, "We didn’t know that any accident had happened. want to express my condolences for the loss you had, right?" "For those who know Livinho, I will never stop bringing you joy," he said while concluding his video.

