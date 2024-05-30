VIDEO: TV Anchor 'Swallows' Fly After It Lingers Around Her Face During Live News Show

US Journalist 'Swallows' Fly | X

Boston: A news anchor named Vanessa Welch was reporting live when a fly tried to distract her. The live telecast showed the US journalist reading the news headlines to the camera when the insect flew to her face, sat below her eye, and moved closer to her lips. As she was continuously delivering the news updates to the audience, it appeared as if the fly ended up falling into her mouth. When the fly went closer to her mouth, it fell suddenly, which was accompanied by a reaction of disgust of Welch's face, which suggested her to have swallowed the insect to avoid any pauses in the news coverage.

⚡️🫶 News anchor on Boston25

The incident took place on Boston 25 News, which was earlier branded as "Fox 25." The visuals recorded the female anchor making a grumpy face after the fly fell from the eye region to her mouth. Netizens circulated the respective portion of the journalist's news delivery on social media and captioned to read, "Vanessa Welch swallowed a fly that flew into her mouth..."

Initially, the video showed the insect lingering near her eye. Despite feeling uncomfortable, she managed to air the news on camera. She blinked her eyes a little to shoo it away, but only to see it fall downwards. When the insect went closer to her mouth when she was speaking, she tried to keep herself calm. It appeared as if she swallowed it and continued the show as if nothing happened.

Internet divided

People expressed a mixed reaction over the video which claimed the US journalist to have consumed a fly during a live telecast. While some praised her for her professionalism on providing uninterrupted news, others termed her nasty. "This is one of the nastiest things I’ve ever seen," read a reply, while another said, "This is one of the nastiest things I’ve ever seen."

Netizens question whether its a fly for real

Meanwhile, a few wondered whether it was really a fly or something else. They doubted whether it was her eye makeup dropping down and not a fly. "Looks like a makeup soaked tear that ran from her eye into her mouth."