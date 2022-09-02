TV anchor swallows a fly while presenting news on Pak floods, watch viral video

TV Anchor ended up swallowing a fly while news presentation |

One of the worst things that can happen to anyone is swallowing a fly. Farah Nasser is an award winning Canadian journalist. Recently, she tweeted a video that shows how she ended up swallowing a fly while news presentation.

Nasser was reporting on how the rains are wreaking havoc in Pakistan when the fly entered her mouth. “Pakistan has never seen an unbroken cycle of monsoons quite like this. Eight weeks of non-stop torrential rain. A national emergency has been invoked,” Nasser said while reporting on Pakistan. That is when a fly flew into her mouth and she swallowed it.

She like a pro news anchor, did not let her viewers know what had happened and carried on with her segment smoothly.

The news anchor took the incident lightly and captioned the video as sharing because we all need a laugh these days. I swallowed a fly on air today. It has more than 99,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it's not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today.



(Very much a first world problem given the story I'm introducing). pic.twitter.com/Qx5YyAeQed — Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) August 29, 2022

Twitterati commented the following from appreciating the anchor to indulging in light humour.

Read the comments below: