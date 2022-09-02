Mega Blockbuster: Upcoming film or web series? Twitter trends with memes over Sourav Ganguly’s copy-paste error on Meesho ad

You might have come across two kinds of people in life - who are too good at keeping secrets and some who can't hold it at all. When someone lets you know a crucial piece of information and requests to keep identity confidential, it's at times hard to step back from revealing.

Remember the days of school when you friend might have asked you propose his/her love on behalf and not disclose the true source unless things work well? Nostalgic... In something similar yet professional, Maharaja of Indian Cricket and BBCI President landed up into an error by revealing a suspense-filled campaign.

Several celebrities were seen posting the creative visual of trailer launch of 'Mega Blockbuster' on social media. The company behind seemed to have aimed at keeping the buzz about it being either a movie or something else. While most were getting convinced of it being an upcoming film or a web series, a copy-paste error put the cat out the bag.

The e-commerce platform Meesho probably wanted to keep it a secret that 'Mega Blockbuster' is no entertainment production but a promotional campaign, however, Sourav Ganguly spilled the beans killing the suspense.

Ganguly took to directly share the instructions sent to him via Meesho team and overlooked the caution of keeping the brand name unpublished. He dropped the trailer launch poster on Facebook and wrote, "...Please ensure that Meesho brand name or Meesho hashtag is nowhere mentioned in the September 1 post.” And, netizens were alert enough to spot the copy-paste error!

However, it seemed like the cricketer rectified it a while later. Here's the post from his Facebook page:

So this is a Meesho brand advertisement starring Rohit Sharma, Ganguly, Rashmika mandana , Kapil Sharma 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vbgum7oMu4 — Subham. (@subhsays) September 2, 2022

Memes surfaced on Twitter over Ganguly's glitch. Some social media users took to share other celebrities' uploads to trend #Meesho on Twitter.

Meesho after watching dada's post pic.twitter.com/GBKD52rn0l — DEBARATI (@DebAnu2002) September 2, 2022

Dada team after successfully spoiling the #Meesho campaign 😂 pic.twitter.com/vITLHEbZXo — Meghanadhh (@Meghanadh_B) September 2, 2022