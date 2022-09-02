e-Paper Get App
Coconut Memes: World Coconut Day 2022

World Coconut Day is observed on September 2 every year. India is the third largest coconut producer after Indonesia and the Philippines. Let's celebrate this day with these coconut memes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 01:30 PM IST
World Coconut Day: Let's enjoy this day with these coconut memes |

World Coconut Day is celebrated on September 2 every year. Coconut is a fruit with various uses. From it's flesh to it's water and even the husk, every part of the coconut can be used. Coconut is also highly nutritious.

The World Coconut Day theme for the year 2022 is "Growing Coconut for a Better Future and Life".

Let's see memes related to coconut below and enjoy:

