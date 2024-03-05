Viral VIDEO: Kolkata's Famous 'Chhangani Club Kachori' Owner Abuses Customer For Asking To Keep Hygiene At Shop; Netizens React

Kolkata's Famous 'Chhangani Club Kachori' Owner Abuses Customer For Asking To Keep Hygiene At Shop | Twitter

Kolkata: A video has hit the internet in which it can be seen that a famous Kachori shop owner abuses customer after he asked the Kachoriwala to keep cleanliness at his shop in West Bengal's Kolkata. The Kachoriwala is one of the most famous Kachori chat corner in Kolkata.

Chhangani Club Kachori of Kolkata is famous all over the country and the owner Lali is also a famous social media personality. There are many videos of the 'Kachoriwala Chacha', serving kachoris to the customers in an unhygienic condition.

Warning: Abusive Language, Viewers' Discretion Advised

Abusing Customer

A video of the owner Laali Chhangani has surfaced on the internet in which he is seen abusing a customer who asked him to serve kachori with hygeine. The owner who always seems agitated in the videos, started abusing the customer.

About The Incident

The customer told him "saaf-safai rakho Dukan pe" after which he got furious and started abusing the customer. Lali Chhangani called him "son of a pig" and also yelled at him. He also abused him and asked him to leave. The other people present at the shop pulled away the customer and made him leave the place without escalating the issue.

Most unhygienic Kachori wala of India 😭😭 — Zaara Syed 🍁🇵🇸 (@Zaarasyedd) March 4, 2024

Mat khao bhai uske yahan.

Kaunsa Ghar se bulane ja raha kisi ko.



Boycott kro 🥹 — Shakuni Mama (@shakunimama420) March 4, 2024

Videos On Social Media

There are several videos on the internet in which it can be seen that Chhangani Claub Kachori owner is serving kachoris to the customers in anguish. He is always seen serving people in a hurry and in an agitated mood.

As Expected,

Perfect dose for so-called vloggers.

I support this Hardworking #Man.



Jao Kachori Khao, Nahi Khaani to Mat Khao, keep it simple.



Faltoo me Disturb karne chale jaate hai, koi dhaam hai nahi inn viloggers ke paas



PS: Even 5 Starts Hotel's kitchens are smelly. — The DV Warrior (Parody) (@BakraofDv) March 4, 2024

Eating garam kachori laali chaggani with entertainment is a treat to look for 😂😂 — The Political Animal (@ThePoliAnimal_) March 4, 2024

Netizens React

The video hit the internet on Monday (March 04) and has garnered many views since then. Social media users have also reacted to the video. One of the users said, "Mat khao bhai uske yahan. Kaunsa Ghar se bulane ja raha kisi ko. Boycott kro" (Don't eat at his place, he did not come to your house, boycott Him).

Pani Puri waale bhaiya se toh koi kuch nahin kehta!! 🙂 Not supporting him, but to be honest people aren't blind and if they like his food let them go, you don't like them dint go!!!! — Anonymous (@___iamanonymous) March 4, 2024

Vloggers are using him for views. People eating there know what they are getting into. He forces no1 to eat. — Tr♐️ggered Radiologist ⚛️ (@ExasperatingRad) March 4, 2024

Another user said, "Most unhygienic Kachori wala of India". One user also said, "Vloggers are using him for views. People eating there know what they are getting into. He forces no1 to eat."

Traditional Style

He is famous as he serves kachori in a traditional style, in dry leaves. The rate of a single plate of club kachori is very affordable, hence there is always a rush of customers at the shop.

Kachori And Jalebi Rates

The shop is located in Kolkata's famous Bara Bazar and the rate of per plate of kachori is Rs 36. He also serves jalebi along with kachori. Rate of per plate jalebi is Rs 10.