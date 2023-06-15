 Bykea Hacked: Customers Receive Abusive Texts By Pakistani Parcel Delivery App, Company Responds
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
article-image

Customers of Bykea, a Pakistani ride-hailing and parcel delivery company, received abusive messages about their country on Tuesday that shocked people and hinted at something suspicious. Following the texts that popped up on their phones, reading "Pakistan ki m** ka b*****", users rushed to social media to alert the company and others about the unusual and concerning notification. It was later learned that Bykea had its security compromised.

Bykea responds

Taking to Twitter, the company released a clarification on the incident and stated its service to have got hacked on June 13, 2023, leading to such inappropriate texts sent to customers. "We apologise... confirm that this was a third party communication tool which got compromised," the app said in a statement while informing that the app is fully functional now and safe to use. "Pakistan Zindabad," they added.

article-image

