Story Of Engineering Graduate Turned Swiggy Delivery Boy Goes Viral, Melts Hearts Of Netizens; Read Here

A heartwarming story of an educated student working as a delivery boy with a popular food delivery app surfaced online and melted the hearts of many netizens. Identified as Sahil Singh, an engineering graduate, caught the attention of social media after a customer who ordered food on the app hit a conversation with the delivery boy and shared insights from the talk on her LinkedIn profile.

Singh 'walked' kms to deliver order

The LinkedIn user and Swiggy customer Priyanshi Chandel got delivered her ice cream order over a notable delay. This made her question the delivery partner about the case. On asking Singh about the reason behind the delay, it was brought to notice that he didn't have a bike to ride and walked about three kilometres to deliver the order at her doorstep.

"Madam, I did not have a scooty or any transport to travel, I walked 3 kms with your order. I am absolutely out of money," Singh told Chandel as per the LinkedIn post.

Later, Singh pointed out that he was educated and had worked with companies such as Ninjacart and BYJU'S, with a salary of Rs 25,000. "I am a fully educated ECE grad, I used to work at Ninjacart, BYJU'S before I went home to Jammu during covid," the post further read quoting the words of Chandel.

It was noted that the delivery boy was going through a tough time, and had not eaten for a week and survived drinking water and tea. He asked for help and requested whether she could find him a job that would let him lead a better life and assist his ageing parents. "I am not asking for anything, please if you can find me a job, I used to make 25k before, I am 30 years old, my parents are getting old and I can’t keep asking for money from them."

Educational Qualification

A certificate from the Mewar University, Chittorgarh was shared along with the story of Sahil Singh. The official document claimed that he was awarded a B.Tech degree from the educational institute in 2018. In his Curriculum Vitae shared online, it was noted that Singh had a diploma in Tally and Computer Software Technology.

In an update regarding the delivery boy, Chandel stated that he has found a job after his story went viral on social media. She wrote, "He got a job!!! Thanks everyone who came forward. (sic)"