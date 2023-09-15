Viral Video: Kili Paul Enjoys Asha Bhosle's 'Sharara Sharara' Song With His Sister | Instagram

Tanzanian internet sensation Kili Paul is back with yet another video expressing love for India. In his latest reel, he enjoyed the popular song 'Sharara Sharara' which comes alive in the voice of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Like most times, Kili wasn't alone on the dance floor and was accompanied by his adorable dance partner (and sister) Neema Paul. WATCH VIDEO

Video goes viral

Dressed in his traditional attire, he exhibited stunning dance moves on the popular song. The dance reel surfaced on Instagram earlier this month. Since then, it has gathered more than 600K views on the platform along with nearly 60,000 likes. Undoubtedly, the video has gone viral and won comments praising the duo for her dancing skills. Heart and fire emojis were shared in the comments section to appreciate and encourage the dancers.

Check comments

The song is believed to never get old or vanish from the playlist of music lovers. It comes from the film 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' which was released in the early 2000s. Check out the original song video below