Viral Video: Japanese Ambassador Enjoys Lucknowi Biryani For 2 Days, Netizens Ask Him To Try Hyderabadi & Bengali Biryanis Too

Hiroshi Suzuki, Japanese Ambassador to India, was seen trying Lucknowi Biryani in his recent video post. While sharing that he loved the dish so much that he asked for it for two days in a row, he called it the best Biryani we ever had. The internet found it unfair to term the dish to be the best without relishing and comparing it with other Biryanis prepared across India. Netizens asked him to try Hyderabadi Biryani, Bengaluru Donne Biryani, and Bengali (Kolkata) Biryani. Check post below

In the post uploaded by Hiroshi Suzuki, he was seen being served some Lucknowi Biryani which won his heart. "Simply the best Biryani I've ever had," he said while appreciating the dish and giving his tastebuds a treat. Along with a video, he also shared a photograph of him eating the Lucknowi Biryani with grace. He posed at the camera like a foodie and smiled with his rice spoon.

Netizens react

Suzuki's post went viral on X and attracted more than 270K views on the platform. Being shared on November 4, it gathered hundreds of replies where people suggested some other Biryani options.

Noting that the bureaucrat enjoyed Lucknowi Biryani, netizens recommended him to try the dish from various other regions of India such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

"Do try both Hyderabadi and Bengal Biriyani as well. Then say which is the best," said an X user while replying to the post. Another added, "Visit Bangalore Donne Biryani."

