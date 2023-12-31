Viral Video: Japanese Ambassador Enjoys Kachori In Varanasi; His Reaction After 1st Bite Is Something You Must Note

Do you love trying street food wherever you go? Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India and Bhutan, shares similar qualities with foodies. He was recently spotted trying a famous dish from Varanasi. In case you very soon guessed it to be Kachori, you have got that absolutely right. The official shared a video of tasting the Indian chaat item on X.
WATCH VIDEO:
Trying Kachoris
Did Suzuki enjoy the Kachoris of Benaras? The video says it all. His reaction after having the first bite of the street food conveyed that he loved the dish and definitely willing to eat more of it. He began the video by telling his viewers what's on his plate: "I am enjoying Kachori in Varanasi." "Very good," he said further after tasting the dish and giving a thumbs up.
Time for Benaras ki Jalebi
His food fest didn't end there as he continued to ask for something else from the street vendor. He seemed to be a dessert lover who couldn't miss trying the Jalebis of Benaras. In another video, Suzuki was filmed eating the sweet dish. "Hmmm, very good," she said while happily approving that the dish made a place in his heart.
Earlier on Saturday, he posed in the backdrop of the ghats along with his wife Eiko. He captioned the post on X, reading, "We are in Varanasi." The adorable picture showed his lady love smiling at the camera and enjoying the trip with her partner.
See photo
Hiroshi Suzuki is a foodie
The official is certainly a foodie and you have to agree on this. Earlier this month, he visited Nagaland and tried some authentic dishes there. In the video from his Nagaland dinner, he was seen congratulating the chef for some amazing food offered to him. During the visit to the North Eastern state on the occasion of the Hornbill Festival, he enjoyed food prepared by the Angami tribe.
Check videos below
At the G20 event held earlier this year, he mentioned enjoying Chenna Poda from Odisha - a dish made from cheese, sugar, and semolina.
Before that, he recorded himself trying a South Indian dessert - Mysore Pak. "This is really amazing (in Kannada)," he said while talking of the dish after tasting it.
While in Pune, Suzuki couldn't miss taking a bite of Vada Pav. He and his wife both visited a local food stall and tried the dish. Interestingly, he also enjoyed Misal Pav during his visit to the city.