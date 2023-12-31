Viral Video: Japanese Ambassador Enjoys Kachori In Varanasi; His Reaction After 1st Bite Is Something You Must Note

Hiroshi Suzuki tries Kachori | X

Do you love trying street food wherever you go? Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India and Bhutan, shares similar qualities with foodies. He was recently spotted trying a famous dish from Varanasi. In case you very soon guessed it to be Kachori, you have got that absolutely right. The official shared a video of tasting the Indian chaat item on X.

WATCH VIDEO:

Enjoying street food in Varanasi! pic.twitter.com/xVmNvcOJuw — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) December 30, 2023

Trying Kachoris

Did Suzuki enjoy the Kachoris of Benaras? The video says it all. His reaction after having the first bite of the street food conveyed that he loved the dish and definitely willing to eat more of it. He began the video by telling his viewers what's on his plate: "I am enjoying Kachori in Varanasi." "Very good," he said further after tasting the dish and giving a thumbs up.

Time for Benaras ki Jalebi

His food fest didn't end there as he continued to ask for something else from the street vendor. He seemed to be a dessert lover who couldn't miss trying the Jalebis of Benaras. In another video, Suzuki was filmed eating the sweet dish. "Hmmm, very good," she said while happily approving that the dish made a place in his heart.

Earlier on Saturday, he posed in the backdrop of the ghats along with his wife Eiko. He captioned the post on X, reading, "We are in Varanasi." The adorable picture showed his lady love smiling at the camera and enjoying the trip with her partner.

See photo

We are in Varanasi!🙏 pic.twitter.com/STV8rfcB0T — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) December 30, 2023

Hiroshi Suzuki is a foodie

The official is certainly a foodie and you have to agree on this. Earlier this month, he visited Nagaland and tried some authentic dishes there. In the video from his Nagaland dinner, he was seen congratulating the chef for some amazing food offered to him. During the visit to the North Eastern state on the occasion of the Hornbill Festival, he enjoyed food prepared by the Angami tribe.

Check videos below

Enjoyed wonderful dinner prepared by Nagaland’s star chef Mr. Joel Basumatari.

Chef Joel promotes North Eastern cuisine around the world.

Wish him great success in the future !! pic.twitter.com/FLNHWvcoex — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) December 7, 2023

Very much enjoyed delicious Naga food prepared by Angami tribe people at their traditional house 😋

Thank you for the wonderful hospitality!! pic.twitter.com/uC8XpRJoI2 — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) December 7, 2023

At the G20 event held earlier this year, he mentioned enjoying Chenna Poda from Odisha - a dish made from cheese, sugar, and semolina.

Before that, he recorded himself trying a South Indian dessert - Mysore Pak. "This is really amazing (in Kannada)," he said while talking of the dish after tasting it.

Today’s Menu: Mysorepak and some Kannada

ಇದು ಅದ್ಭುತವಾಗಿದೆ! pic.twitter.com/Kwt1SJLIVR — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) June 20, 2023

While in Pune, Suzuki couldn't miss taking a bite of Vada Pav. He and his wife both visited a local food stall and tried the dish. Interestingly, he also enjoyed Misal Pav during his visit to the city.