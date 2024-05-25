Viral VIDEO: Insane Driver Drags Traffic Police Constable Hanging On Car Bonnet In Delhi's Punjabi Bagh Area

Insane Driver Drags Police Constable On Car Bonnet In Delhi's Punjabi Bagh Area | X

New Delhi: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet in which a traffic police constable is seen hanging on the bonnet of a speeding car in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Saturday. The shocking incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a car driver keeps driving, even as a traffic police constable is hanging on the bonnet of the car.

There are reports that the incident occurred near the Punjabi Bagh flyover in Delhi. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that a traffic police constable is sitting on the bonnet of a speeding car and the driver is not stopping or slowing the car, even when the police officer is asking to stop the car. Another police constable followed the car and stopped the reckless car driver.

Another Constable Chased Down The Car

The viral video shows that a white Hyundai Xcent car is speeding on the road near the Punjabi Bagh flyover and the constable is sitting on the front bonnet of the car. Another police constable chases the car, stops it, and rescues the constable who was hanging on the bonnet of the car. The police officers then open the door of the car and start yelling at the accused.

The driver seemed to be an elderly man in his late 60s. However, the identity of the driver has not been revealed by the police yet. Luckily, the police officers or any other person was not injured in the incident.

Long Chase For The Rescue

The video was filmed by the car driver who was chasing the accused's car along with the other police constable. There are reports that the traffic police constable tried to stop the car for some traffic violation.

The car driver did not stop and tried to flee from the spot while dodging the traffic police constable. The traffic constable jumped on the bonnet of the car and hung on the car for a long distance until the driver was stopped by the other constable.