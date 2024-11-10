Viral Video: Influencer Walks On Street Of Japan With New Pair Of White Socks, What Happened Later Leaves Netizens In Shocks

Viral video: Walking Japan with fresh socks to shock netizens | Simran Balar Jain

A reel uploaded by Simran Balar Jain, a travel and beauty influencer on Instagram, has gone viral on the internet. It records her walking through the streets of Japan with an unexpected twist.

Would you be ready to ditch your shoes and walk bare foot on the roads during a foreign trip? We understand that you would be concerned about the unclean path.

Now, let us tell you that Jain's viral video is filmed on similar lines. In the clip, she is seen walking on the streets of Japan without her shoes. She holds her shoes in her hand and takes a stroll of the roads on her socks, which she recently purchases.

Watch video

Was her socks dirty after the walk? Surprisingly, no!

The video opened by showing her entering into a store to buy herself a new pair of socks, plush white! She wasn't hesitant to get them dirty on the roads. She simply wore the socks on her feet and started walking.

Jain was seen walking across a few streets of the nation. From walking on a zebra crossing to taking the footpath, she filmed herself touring Japan with her fresh pair of socks.

While the video left a few people in shocks, wondering how she did so without being concerned about the dirt and dust her socks would attract, others weren't much worried about the influencer's public stunt. The second set of netizens probably knew what was coming next.

Seconds into the short reel, Jain showed people the results. She displayed the socks she wore on the streets of Japan, and surprisingly they were almost as clean as they were when brought from the store. Unbelievable, right?

Netizens react to viral video

Reacting to this video, netizens shared comments agreeing with Jain that Japan is one of the cleanest.

"I'm in Tokyo right now and you are absolutely right how clean Japan is. You wouldn't dare to littering," one wrote. Another person, added, "Yeah i went there last month … japan is super clean".

"I believe Japan is clean but I can't trust this video. White socks are all white. Its impossible," others said while not ready to completely believe what they saw.

"You’re literally in the same exact spot you clearly just put the socks on, stood up sat back down, showed them off then walked around," they added.