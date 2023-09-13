New York Fashion Week Viral Video: Imposter Performs Ramp Walk With Trash Bag, Spectators Cheer Until Security Takes Charge

A video of a person strutting down the ramp at New York Fashion Week has gone viral. Wearing a transparent trash bag on his body as a costume, he walked the ramp and attracted cheer and clicks from the spectators gathered at the event. However, hardly anyone realised that he wasn't actually a model scheduled to make the gracious walk. The imposter perfectly walked the fashion ramp with many viewers cheering him and recording him on cameras until security took charge.

WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As soon as the security persons onboard noticed that the event had an intruder stealing away the spotlight, they rushed to look into the matter. One of the guards ran to pull him off the space to continue the show as scheduled. The fake model wasn't approved by them but the audience definitely gave him encouragement as they couldn't figure out the unreal setting.

The video from the incident showing the imposter walking at the prestigious fashion show has surfaced online and gone viral, gathering several views and likes. Netizens have also reacted to the clip and shared their views on the so-called fashion model. While some said that his way of dressing ridiculed the show, others called his performance "amazing."

Check reactions

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Identified as social media influencer Fred Beyer

Meanwhile, some X users identified the man and mentioned him being an internet personality - Fred Beyer. He enjoys more than 65,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 300K subscribers on YouTube. Fred is seen posting prank videos on YouTube.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Some prank videos by the YouTuber; watch (Warning: Abusive language)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)