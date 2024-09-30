Viral Video: Engineer Turned Garbage Collector Goes Viral, Cries Remembering His Good Old Days Of Working In Dubai

Influencer Shares Heart-Touching Story Of Engineer Turned Garbage Collector | Instagram/Jigar Rawal

A video of a man, allegedly homeless, claiming to be an engineer and have worked in Dubai earlier is going viral on the internet. It shows him currently collecting garbage from streets and struggling to procure food and some money in order to survive.

His heart-touching story was captured in the video by an influencer and social worker named Jigar Rawal, who shared it online.

Watch video

"Mein engineer hu..."

"Mein engineer hu. Khaana waana hai toh do yaar, meine khaana nahi khaaya...Kaam milta nahi hai ab, engineer hu aur ek jamaana tha Dubai jaake aaya. (I am an engineer. If you have any food, please give me. I don't get work now, but I am an engineer and had been in Dubai in old good days)," he said, noting that things drastically changed after his wife left him.

He expressed with teary eyes,in the video, that he travelled and worked abroad to earn more income for his family, but only ended up learning that his wife left him, devastated.

"She went away with someone else, along with our kids. I thought I will earn by going to a foreign nation and get something for her too, but here something else only happened," he added.

Now, an elderly garbage collector, who roams on streets to collect trash and procure some money through selling it to raddiswallas, narrated that life changed for him and left him trapped him in a dire state, where he lost both his family and financial stability. The video has gone viral on social media and reached more than 19 million viewers on Instagram.