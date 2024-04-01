Viral VIDEO: Cobra Emerges From Bike At Railway Crossing In UP's Amethi, Man Narrowly Escapes Death | Twitter

Amethi: In a shocking incident, a man narrowly escaped death as a cobra emerged from his bike stationed near a railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. The biker recorded the incident, and the video is circulating on social media. It can be seen in the video that the biker is panicked and jumped from his bike after noticing the snake emerging from it.

There are reports that the incident occurred on Sunday (March 31) evening near Parsadepur railway crossing, which falls under the Jayas Police Station area in Amethi.

Cobra On The Bike

The video shows a dangerous cobra emerging from the parked Hero Splendor bike and positioning itself above the headlight while hissing as it climbs onto the vehicle. The man had parked his bike near the railway crossing as it was closed. Suddenly, the snake emerged from the bike and started climbing over it.

Biker Panics

The biker, frightened, ran away from the bike and started filming the snake. Other people present also fled the scene, gripped by panic at the sudden appearance of the snake. Luckily, the snake did not bite or harm anyone. However, it appeared agitated in the video due to the nearby crowd.

Crowd Gathers

A large crowd gathered upon hearing the commotion, and after some time, they managed to remove the snake themselves from the bike. They drove the snake away from the area, and it headed towards the forest.

Snake Lives Nearby

According to reports, the snake that climbed the bike has been living on a peepal tree in the nearby forest, as per locals. The snake is frequently spotted by people passing through the area.