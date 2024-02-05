Viral VIDEO: 3 Dogs Engage In Fierce Battle With Snake In UP's Shravasti

VIDEO: 3 Dogs Engage In Fierce Battle With Snake In UP's Shravasti | Twitter

Shravasti: A video has emerged on the internet in which three dogs are seen engaged in a fierce battle with a snake in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district. The dogs were seen in the video barking aggressively at the snake in the streets of the village in Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it has garnered many views on the internet.

An onlooker filmed the incident

The incident occurred in the Ikauna area of Shravasti village in broad daylight. An onlooker filmed the incident and made the video viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the dogs spot a snake in the middle of a lane in the village. The dogs aggressively start barking at the snake. The dogs were seen going back and forth and shouting at the snake.

The dogs were barking at a cobra

The snake on which the dogs were showing aggression seems to be a cobra. The dangerous was spotted in the middle of a lane in the village. The dogs spotted the snake and started barking and brought the snake to the notice of the people present in the area. A woman can also be seen in the video. The woman is seen standing in the corner of the street due to fear of the snake.

The woman is seen frozen due to fear

The woman wanted to pass from the side of the lane, however, due to the fear of the snake, the woman was not able to move and she can be seen terrified due to the presence on the way. A man can also be heard in the video asking the woman to cross the lane without fear. However, the woman is seen frozen due to fear at the spot and did not move from there.

The dogs prevented a major mishap

The dogs prevented a major mishap, as they started barking on spotting the snake and made the people aware of the danger that was there in the lane. It can be said that the dogs were also barking at the snake due to fear, and not even a single dog, out of the three present at the spot, attacked the snake.