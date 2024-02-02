 Lucknow Shocker: Two Men Attack Dog With Sticks, Leaves Animal Bloodied; Disturbing Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLucknow Shocker: Two Men Attack Dog With Sticks, Leaves Animal Bloodied; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Lucknow Shocker: Two Men Attack Dog With Sticks, Leaves Animal Bloodied; Disturbing Video Surfaces

A video of the incident, which took place under the Saadatganj police station limits on February 1, surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, February 2. The dog was left blooded with a broke leg after being thrashed.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
Dog thrashed in Lucknow | X

Lucknow, February 2: In a disturbing incident, two men thrashed a dog with a stick in Lucknow city of Uttar Pradesh. A video of the incident, which took place under the Saadatganj police station limits on February 1, surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, February 2. The dog was left bloodied and with a broke leg after being thrashed.

In the video, two dogs are seen sitting near a black gate. Suddenly, armed with a stick, a man turns up. While one of the dog manages to escape, the other gets caught. The man starts hitting the dog with stick as the animal screams in pain. Moments later, another man arrived with a stick and begins hitting the dog. The dog is seen bleeding after the beating.

Lucknow Police React To Disturbing Video:

Read Also
Greater Noida: Child Throws Puppy On Ground From A Height, Disturbing Video Surfaces
article-image

As the disturbing video went viral on social media, the Lucknow police took cognizance of the matter and said further action is being taken. "A case has been registered at the Saadatganj police station. The cops are taking necessary legal action," it said. The identity of the two accused person was not immediately known.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: Youth Belonging To Scheduled Caste Beaten To Death By Girlfriend's Family, His Pet Dog...
article-image

Indian Laws Against Animal Cruelty:

There are several laws in place to protect animals from cruelty, but their enforcement remains a challenge. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 (PCA Act) prohibits inflicting unnecessary pain or suffering on any animal. Sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code address acts like killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering animals useless, with punishments ranging from fines to imprisonment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lucknow Shocker: Two Men Attack Dog With Sticks, Leaves Animal Bloodied; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Lucknow Shocker: Two Men Attack Dog With Sticks, Leaves Animal Bloodied; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Gujarat: 7 Municipalities Upgraded To Corporations In Urban Development Push

Gujarat: 7 Municipalities Upgraded To Corporations In Urban Development Push

Mumbai: Mixed Reactions Pour In As BMC Unveils ₹59,954.75 Crore Budget For 2024-25

Mumbai: Mixed Reactions Pour In As BMC Unveils ₹59,954.75 Crore Budget For 2024-25

Gujarat Budget: PM Modi’s Pet Project GIFT City Gets ₹152 Cr Boost For Fintech Hub, Riverfront...

Gujarat Budget: PM Modi’s Pet Project GIFT City Gets ₹152 Cr Boost For Fintech Hub, Riverfront...

Mumbai: NRI Duped Of ₹72 Lakh While Trying To Buy Flat, Builder Booked

Mumbai: NRI Duped Of ₹72 Lakh While Trying To Buy Flat, Builder Booked