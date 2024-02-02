Lucknow Shocker: Two Men Attack Dog With Sticks, Leaves Animal Bloodied; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Dog thrashed in Lucknow | X

Lucknow, February 2: In a disturbing incident, two men thrashed a dog with a stick in Lucknow city of Uttar Pradesh. A video of the incident, which took place under the Saadatganj police station limits on February 1, surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, February 2. The dog was left bloodied and with a broke leg after being thrashed.

In the video, two dogs are seen sitting near a black gate. Suddenly, armed with a stick, a man turns up. While one of the dog manages to escape, the other gets caught. The man starts hitting the dog with stick as the animal screams in pain. Moments later, another man arrived with a stick and begins hitting the dog. The dog is seen bleeding after the beating.

Lucknow Police React To Disturbing Video:

थाना सआदतगंज द्वारा अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) February 2, 2024

As the disturbing video went viral on social media, the Lucknow police took cognizance of the matter and said further action is being taken. "A case has been registered at the Saadatganj police station. The cops are taking necessary legal action," it said. The identity of the two accused person was not immediately known.

Indian Laws Against Animal Cruelty:

There are several laws in place to protect animals from cruelty, but their enforcement remains a challenge. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 (PCA Act) prohibits inflicting unnecessary pain or suffering on any animal. Sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code address acts like killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering animals useless, with punishments ranging from fines to imprisonment.