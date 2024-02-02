Greater Noida: Child Throws Puppy On Ground From A Height, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Puppy thrown on ground | X

Greater Noida, February 2: In a disturbing incident, a child threw a puppy from a height on the ground in Greater Noida city of Uttar Pradesh. The horrifying incident took place in Gaur City 2 14th Avenue neighbourhood. The kid, who appears to be a minor, was caught on a CCTV camera throwing the puppy. It remained unclear if the dog survived the fall. A video of the incident is going viral on social media.

In the video, a child is seen carrying a puppy in his hand. He reaches to an edge guarded by grills and throws the dog on ground. Couple of men and women watch the kid doing cruelty with the animal, but no one stops him. It was not immediately known if any complaint was lodged in connection with the incident.

बच्चे ने एक पिल्ले को गोद में उठाया और नीचे फेंक दिया। Video ग्रेटर नोएडा में 14 एवेन्यू गौर सिटी-2 की है। नोएडा-गाजियाबाद की सोसाइटीज में आजकल स्ट्रीट डॉग्स को लेकर गृहयुद्ध जैसे हालात बने हुए हैं। pic.twitter.com/iU7PCTTwuZ — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 2, 2024

Video Draws Angry Reactions:

The video drew furious reactions from netizens on X, formerly Twitter. "Not a fan of street dogs but this kid should be sent to juvenile home and given psychiatric treatment," one use commented below the video. Another use made a hars remark and said: "His parents should be forcefully sterilized so that they don't breed further."

Residential societies in Noida, Ghaziabad and other parts of Delhi-NCR are witnessing a rift between dog lovers and those who don't want street dog in their neighbourhood. One section wants all stray dogs to be out from residential areas in the wake of dog bite incidents, whereas the other section is of the view that all street dogs are not rabid and they too require care and treatment.