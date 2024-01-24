VIDEO: Pet Dog Turns Furious, Attacks 2-Year-Old In Delhi's Vishwas Nagar; Mother Fights To Save Kid...

Delhi dog attack | X video

In a recent incident of dog attack reported from Delhi's Vishwas Nagar area, on Tuesday, a two-year-old fell victim to the animal. Identified as a pet dog, it pounced on the kid and caught their leg. A CCTV camera recorded the shocking incident and showed how the mother ran to rescue her child from the furious dog's mouth.

(Warning: Disturbing visuals)

पूर्वी दिल्ली के विश्वास नगर इलाके में कुत्ते ने एक दो-वर्षीय बच्चे को काट लिया घटना उस समय हुई जब एक महिला अपने कुत्ते के साथ गली में टहल रही थी, और अचानक कुत्ता उस छोटे बच्चे पर हमला कर बैठा #dog pic.twitter.com/LrA0DGdls5 — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) January 24, 2024

All you need to know about the dog attack

The video opened showing a dog running towards the child and pulling the little one with its mouth. The young victim was seen dragged on the road during the attack. No sooner, locals rushed to help and shoo away the animal which repeatedly jumped on the mother and her child, making them topple down on the road.

It is unclear whether the dog wore a muzzle or not, but it was sure that the pet was unleashed on the public street. As the pet dog approached and attacked the kid, a few other dogs in the vicinity tried to join the horror. The attempt was closely foiled by people actively resorting to help and ensure the well-being of the mother-child duo.

Details about the child and mother's health after being pulled to the ground and attacked by the dog are yet to be known.

Netizens react

The CCTV footage was shared by journalist Lavely Bakshi on X (formerly Twitter), earlier on Wednesday while stating that the dog attack was sudden. The clip has caught the attention of internet users, raising concerns about the safety of humans amid aggressive pets in the area.