 VIDEO: 2.5-Yr-Old Child Playing Inside Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension Society Attacked By Stray Dogs, Saved
VIDEO: 2.5-Yr-Old Child Playing Inside Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension Society Attacked By Stray Dogs, Saved

VIDEO: 2.5-Yr-Old Child Playing Inside Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension Society Attacked By Stray Dogs, Saved

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Man Saves 2-And-A-Half-Year Old Child Attacked By Pack Of Stray Dogs While Playing Inside Colony In UP's Ghaziabad | Twitter

Ghaziabad: The incidents of dog attacks in the societies are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Another such incident has come to light from KDP Society of Rajnagar Extension where a two and a half year old innocent child was attacked by a pack of stray dogs. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The incident occurred at the KDP Society of Rajnagar Extension on Monday. The pack of around four to five dogs attacked the child who was playing in the garden or the playground inside the society. It has no become very risky to leave the children unattended inside the societies as well. The dogs entered the society and attacked the child.

A man intervened and saved the child

Luckily, a man who was standing nearby, intervened and saved the child from the jaws of these stray dogs. The child suffered serious injuries in the incident, however, he was saved due to the timely and quick response from the man present in the premises. The incident was caught on CCTV camera and the video is going viral on social media.

'Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation needs to pay special attention to this'

"Such incidents keep happening in the society on a regular basis in the area", said a social media user. He further said, "Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation needs to pay special attention to this. Just taking tax does not work. Stray animals should also be controlled."

article-image

Another such incident occurred in Delhi

In another such incident, a woman who was walking on the streets in Delhi's Vishwas Nagar area with her a two-year-old fell victim to a dog attack incident, where the pet dog attacked her child. The woman rescued her child from the pet dog, however, the child suffered injuries in the attack. The authorities should come up with stricter laws and curb such incidents as it can prove fatal and the victim can also suffer serious injuries.

