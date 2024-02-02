Tamil Nadu: Youth Belonging To Scheduled Caste Beaten To Death By Girlfriend's Family, His Pet Dog Also Killed

Photo: Representative Image

Chennai, February 2: A youth belonging to Scheduled Caste community was allegedly killed by his girlfriend's family members in Tamil Nadu's Tambaram within Chennai Metropolitan Area. The deceased, identified as Jeeva, was a parai artiste who used to perform at funerals. The girl with whom he was in relationship belongs to a different caste. Jeeva's pet dog was also killed in the alleged attack that took place on January 31.

Jeeva had been in a relationship with the girl for the past two years. However, the girl's family was unhappy with their relationship. According to the police, the duo was scolded by the girl's family and she was forcibly engaged to another man. Enraged Jeeva sent pictures of him with the girl to the groom's family.

On January 31, Jeeva visited the girl's house and allegedly created a scene. Initial investigation revealed that the girl's family lured Jeeva to a burial ground in Gundumedu by sending her there. When Jeeva arrived, he was allegedly attacked by the girl's family. They allegedly murdered him with a machete and stones. His pet dog was also killed.

Jeeva's body and the carcass of his dog were found on February 1. Taking cognizance of the matter, the police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

No Caste Angle: Police

According to a report, Tambaram City Police Commissioner A Amalraj has ruled out any caste angle in the murder. The police did not add any relevant IPC section in connection with the dog's death. "After further investigation, we will add more sections if necessary," ACP K Jeyaraj was quoted as saying in the report.