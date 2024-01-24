IPS Officer Balveer Singh, Who Is Accused Of Crushing Testicles Of Suspects During Custodial Torture, Reinstated By Tamil Nadu Government

Representative Image

A former police officer, who faces charges of custodial torture of people, has been reinstated by the Tamil Nadu government. Balveer Singh, a former Assistant Superintendent of Police in Ambasamudram, is accused of extracting the teeth of 15 suspects and crushing the testicles of suspects in cases of custodial torture at Vikramasingapuram, Ambasamudram and Kallidaikurichi police stations.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced Singh’s suspension in the state assembly last year in March. Singh, a 2020 batch IPS officer, is originally from Tonk in Rajasthan. An official from the state home ministry pointed out that Singh’s suspension had exceeded six months period. The police department thinks "an indefinite suspension, especially with the trial’s lengthy duration, would be detrimental to his career", said the official.

The official also underlined that the trial has begun in cases against Singh. "Now that the investigation is over and the case is before the judiciary for trial, revoking his suspension will not affect the case," the official said.

Horrifying Details Of Alleged Custodial Torture

Singh is accused of carrying out various torture methods on suspects using specialised equipment. During the alleged torture sessions, he would allegedly wear casual outfit, hand gloves and sandals. He allegedly extracted the teeth of suspects using sharp jelly rocks. It was also alleged that he would crush the testicles of suspects and force them to clean their blood.

No Law And Order Duties For Singh

After his suspension has been revoked, the tainted officer won't be deploy for law and order related duties. "Singh will not be assigned Law and Order duties or any role involving public interaction. We are also considering surrendering him back to the National Police Academy," the home ministry official said.

Inaction Against Singh Had Led To Removal Of Many Cops

Instead of filing an FIR, an inquiry had been ordered initially against Singh. When the government and then Tamil Nadu DGP faced criticism for allegedly shielding Singh, he was eventually booked for custodial torture. Many cops who were accused of assisting Singh or not taking action against him had been removed.