 Tamil Nadu Honour Killing Horror: Man Kills Sister, Beheads Her Lover & Keeps Decapitated Head On Public Display
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu Honour Killing Horror: Man Kills Sister, Beheads Her Lover & Keeps Decapitated Head On Public Display

Tamil Nadu Honour Killing Horror: Man Kills Sister, Beheads Her Lover & Keeps Decapitated Head On Public Display

The youth Praveen Kumar (22) used to fight regularly with his sister, Mahalakshmi (25) on her relationship with a local person Sathish Kumar (28).

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Chennai, January 31: In a shocking incident of honour killing, a 22-year-old youth killed his sister and beheaded her lover and later kept his decapitated head on public display. The gruesome incident took place at Koodakoil near Tirumangalam in Madurai district on Tuesday night.

The youth Praveen Kumar (22) used to fight regularly with his sister, Mahalakshmi (25) on her relationship with a local person Sathish Kumar (28).

Victim Falls In Love With Man From Different Caste

According to police, Mahalakshmi was married to a person from Vaniyankulam in Madurai. However Mahalaksshmi's relationship with husband did not last long and she had to return home and was staying with her mother and brother Praveen.

Read Also
Madurai Man Held After He Beats Stray Dog With Iron Rod, Drags It With Metal Wire; Disturbing Video...
article-image

She fell in love with a local person Sathish Kumar who was from a different caste. Praveen was totally against this and had warned his sister and also Sathish Kumar on continuing the relationship.

Decapitated Head Kept On Public Display

On Tuesday night, Praveen waylaid Satish Kumar and hacked him repeatedly leading to his death. His head was decapitated and kept at a public place on open display.

Read Also
IPS Officer Balveer Singh, Who Is Accused Of Crushing Testicles Of Suspects During Custodial...
article-image

He then reached home and hacked his sister leading to her death. When his mother tried to protect his sister, he also attacked her and cut off her right wrist. The bodies of both Mahalakshmi and Sathish Kumar have been taken to GRH hospital, Madurai for postmortem.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LS Polls 2024: Gujarat BJP Gears Up For Elections; National Executive Meeting Set For February 18-19...

LS Polls 2024: Gujarat BJP Gears Up For Elections; National Executive Meeting Set For February 18-19...

Bengaluru: Youth Arrested For Spanking Woman At Hotel Over Bet, Friends Caught On CCTV Enjoying...

Bengaluru: Youth Arrested For Spanking Woman At Hotel Over Bet, Friends Caught On CCTV Enjoying...

Gujarat Explosion: 3 Dead, 1 Critical After Blast In Oneiro Lifecare’s Vadodara Plant

Gujarat Explosion: 3 Dead, 1 Critical After Blast In Oneiro Lifecare’s Vadodara Plant

Nagaland State Lottery Result 31-01-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 31-01-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Pelican...

Uttar Pradesh Sees Decline In Haj Applications Amid Soaring Costs & Post-Pandemic Regulations

Uttar Pradesh Sees Decline In Haj Applications Amid Soaring Costs & Post-Pandemic Regulations