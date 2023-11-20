Viral Video: Chennai's Marina Beach Witnesses Celebrations After Australia Beats India At CWC 2023

Australia defeated India in the cricket world cup 2023, leaving several Indian fans disappointed for their national team. However, little did you know that people in Chennai celebrated the match results in good spirits despite India didn't make it to the first place and emerged as the runner-up. Cricket fans who witnessed live-screening at the city's Marina Beach observed the match with true sportsmanship and celebrated with firecrackers when the winner was announced. WATCH VIDEO:

Cracker celebration at #Marina Beach for Australia win. #Chennai crowd was sad but they still gave a standing ovation for Aussies’ victory and a send off with cracker celebrations. Over 3000 people gathered to watch the match at Marina beach today. #INDvAUS #CricketWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/2AglLvcDpe — Omjasvin M D (@omjasvinTOI) November 19, 2023

Australia's win celebrated in India

As people learned that the much-awaited match between India and Australia came to an end with the latter winning the world cup this year, they didn't restrict themselves from praising the winner and acknowledging their efforts put into the game.

It is nothing like watching the #Cricket #WorldcupFinal with friends, that too on our beaches in #Chennai!



More than2000 people have gathered to enjoy the #CricketWorldCup together in Bessy. Over3000 #Chennaiites have gathered in #MarinaBeach to watch #CWC23. #ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/0ot6xWFJRq — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) November 19, 2023

Video goes viral

With a huge roar and scream, they enjoyed the one-of-its kind moment. Firecrackers were released to light up the skies and celebrate the success. The video from the Chennai beach showing thousands of people marking the CWC 2023 finale with grace surfaced online and went viral. Netizens praised the activity and called it a "wonderful gesture."

IND vs AUS CWC 2023

India and Australia played the world cup finals this Sunday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, India. Australia which initially won the toss also claimed the prestigious trophy by the end of the big day. They chased to hit 241 runs to beat India.

