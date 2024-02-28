Viral VIDEO: Chairs With Rahul Gandhi's Donation Initiative Stickers Kept At Venue Of PM Modi's Event In Yavatmal |

Yavatmal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public meeting on Wednesday in Yavatmal, which is near Maharashtra's Nagpur. The event, organised as part of a massive women's convention, is expected to draw a large crowd.

Alongside the Prime Minister, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with the entire state cabinet, will be present at the event. The mega event will take place at a sprawling venue covering 47 acres, with the Prime Minister's address scheduled for 4 PM.

Viral Video Shows Chairs With Rahul Gandhi's Stickers

However, in a surprising turn of events, stickers of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's photos were displayed near the podium at the venue earlier today. These photos featured the plastic chairs with Rahul Gandhi's photo and a scanner code with a message stating, "Struggling for the development of a prosperous India for 138 years." A video shared on the internet by Marathi media house Lokshahi shows visuals of the venue with chairs having Rahul Gandhi's photo stickers and QR codes for donations.

Yavatmal meh Modi ki aaj ki ralley meh Congress Rahul Gandhi ji k donate drive walle stickers walli chairs lagi hui hai😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/1Nj5bVv4y7 — Pritesh Shah (@priteshshah_) February 28, 2024

According to local reports, there was a Congress rally held in the area recently. These chairs with the Congress leader's sticker were displayed during the event. However, the same contractor who supplied those chairs to the Congress rally, sent the same chairs to the BJP event, not even managed to remove the stickers. This has led to a major controversy at the venue, leading to the video of chairs going viral.

Traffic Issues Due To The Event

Due to the PM's event, several roads near Yavatmal city were altered on Wednesday. As a result, students of Class 12, along with examination candidates, may face challenges. Today, examinations are being conducted for the positions of Supply Inspector and High-Level Clerk in Group-C cadre under the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Department of the State Government. The administration has urged examination candidates to take note of the changed routes and ensure they reach the examination venue on time.

Women from various districts surrounding Yavatmal will be attending the Prime Minister's meeting. At least two lakh women are expected to participate in the event. The administration has made arrangements accordingly. Most buses from Vidarbha reached the villages of Yavatmal district on Tuesday.

Teachers, Gram Sevaks On Event Duty

Buses have been allocated from each village based on population. Responsibilities for teachers, Gram Sevaks, talathis, etc., have been assigned on each bus. Consequently, many single-teacher schools in the district were granted an afternoon off on Tuesday. These schools will remain closed today due to a shortage of teachers.