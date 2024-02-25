Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters Rajasthan, Congress MP To Take Break For 5 Days

Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which entered Rajasthan from Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening. Rahul Gandhi addressed the public meeting after the flag exchange ceremony in Bothra Maniyan village of Dholpur district.

Addressing the public meeting Rahul Gandhi said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra is for justice as the people of the country are facing injustices. We want to put forward this point before the country that only 40 per cent of the people in the country are benefiting."

Announcing a break for five days Gandhi said that the Yatra started from Manipur and now came to Rajasthan from Agra in UP. In the next few days, we will go to Gujarat-Madhya Pradesh and then Maharashtra, but now there will be a break for five days and will start the journey with the people of Rajasthan again on 2nd March.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also reached here along with Rahul Gandhi. Former CM Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot were also present to welcome the Yatra.

After addressing the public meeting Rahul returned to Delhi as he had to go to England to deliver two special lectures at Cambridge University on February 27 and 28.

The Yatra will resume on March 2 from the Rajkheda bypass to the Madhya Pradesh border and enter Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

BJP starts Aabhar Yatra

BJP has responded to Rahul Gandhi's Nyaya Yatra by taking out Abhaar Yatra. This yatra was led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. On Saturday, Sharma and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed public meetings in Alwar, Deeg and Bharatpur districts where they accused the Congress of delaying the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.