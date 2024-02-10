Viral VIDEO: Brawl Erupts At Wedding Reception Over DJ Dance In Lucknow; Chairs Fly During Fight Inside Marriage Hall

Brawl Erupts At Wedding Reception Over DJ Dance In Lucknow; Chairs Fly During Fight Inside Marriage Hall | Twitter

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a ruckus was created at a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The incident occurred after two parties clashed with each other at the marriage ceremony. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that chairs are being flung in the air and many people are hitting each other with chairs.

The viral video has garnered many views and is being shared by many internet users on social media. There are reports that the incident unfolded during the wedding ceremony at the Buddha Lal Badlu Prasad Dharmshala which is located in front of the Gunge Nawab Park which falls under the Aminabad Police Station area.

Clash erupted over DJ dance at the wedding reception

There are reports that the clash erupted on Friday (February 9) night while the people were dancing on DJ. After some time they started hitting each other with chairs which resulted in injuries to three people.

A brawl broke out at the reception while the people were dancing on DJ. Initially, a fight broke out between the people of both parties and soon it converted into a fierce fight with the involvement of all the people present in the wedding reception. It can be seen in the video that the people are hitting each other with the red-coloured plastic chairs which kept in the Dharamshala for the guests. Women are also seen in the viral video hitting each other with chairs at the wedding reception.

Police arrived at the spot

The police arrived on the spot after receiving the information about the fight. They calmed down both the parties and took them to the police station. There are reports that no complaint has been filed in connection with the matter so far. The police have initiated a probe in connection with the matter and will take further action after receiving complaints in connection with the matter.

Three, including a woman suffered injuries

There are reports that three people have suffered injuries in the matter. One of the injured is a woman who has been identified as Akshara and hails from Vazirganj. The other two injured have been identified as Mahak and Balwant Sonkar from Kaiserbagh.