Viral VIDEO: Biker Sets Free Dogs Being Carried In Agra Nagar Nigam Van On Highway In UP | Twitter

Agra: A video has surfaced the internet in which a man is seen releasing a few dogs which being taken on the vehicle of Agra Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that around 8-10 dogs which were caught by the Municipal Corporation were released by a man who was chasing the vehicle on his bike.

The exact location where the incident took place is not ascertained yet, however, it can be said that the video is being shot in Agra as the vehicle which was carrying the dogs belonged to Agra Nagar Nigam.

The video has hit the internet and is going viral

The video hit the internet on Saturday (January 27) and has garnered many views. It can be seen in the video that the Municipal Corporation's vehicle is carrying a few dogs which were to be transported at some other place from their area.

The man opens the door of the cage

A man who was riding a bike was following the vehicle which was moving at normal speed on the highway. On reaching closer to the vehicle the man opens the door of the cage in which the dogs were being transported. The dogs start getting down from the moving vehivcle and all the dogs escaped from the van which was carrying them.

'Many dogs escaped from the custody'

The video which was shared on 'X' (formerly Twitter) claims sarcastically, "Many dogs escaped from the custody of Agra Municipal Corporation." The video is receiving mixed reaction from the Netizens. Few are claiming that the man has done the right and the others are claiming that the dogs should not have been released. The user said that the Corporation leaves the dogs to the same place from where they pick them up.

गलत किया , नगर निगम वाले बधिया करके वही छोड़ देते हैं जहां से इन्हे पकड़ते हैं । नई गलियों में वहां के पुराने कुत्ते इन्हे नोच खाएंगे। — Alok Mohan 🇮🇳 (@alokkmohan) January 27, 2024

'They should not have been released in the middle of the road'

He said that they should not have been released in the middle of the road as the other dogs in areas which are not familiar to them will harm these dogs and can also kill them. The video which is going viral on social media was shot by the bike rider and made viral on social media.