 VIDEO: Leopard Enters Police Station, Hunts Down Dog & Leaves With It In Maharashtra's Ratnagiri
The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera installed inside the police station and the video of the incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the leopard enters the police station and hunts down a dog and takes it away.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Leopard Enters Police Station, Hunts Down Dog & Leaves With It In Ratnagiri | Twitter

Ratnagiri: A shocking video has come to light from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, where a leopard was caught on camera entering a police station and taking away a dog. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera installed inside the police station and the video of the incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the leopard enters the police station and hunts down a dog and takes it away.

There were dogs wandering inside the police station

The incident occurred on Wednesday (January 24) night at Rajapur Police Station in Ratnagiri. It can be seen in the video that there were dogs wandering inside the police station and the leopard enters the premises while chasing the dogs.

No one was harmed

Initially, everyone around was taken aback, not expecting such an occurrence. However, after assessing that no one was harmed initially, they moved forward cautiously. The leopard managed to catch one of the dogs right inside the police station.

The entire incident has been captured on the CCTV

Luckily, all the staff at the police station noticed the leopard entering the police station and ran to safety. The leopard, having caught the dog inside the police station, then moved towards the direction of the water tank on the side of the courtyard, where there was a well. The entire incident has been captured on the CCTV cameras installed inside the police station.

article-image

There were around four to five dogs

There were around four to five dogs inside the police station, they were all panicked on seeing the leopard and run inside a room in the police station.

The other dogs escaped

The leopard also entered the same room and it can be seen that the other dogs escaped and the leopard can be seen leaving the police station with one dog caught by its neck. The leopard did not attack any of the staff inside the police station and a major mishap was averted.

