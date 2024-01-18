 Video: Leopard Enters Jaipur's Heritage Hotel, Forces Tourists' Evacuation; Wild Animal Tranquilised After 2 Hours
In a dramatic incident on Thursday morning at 9:40 AM, a leopard entered the Castle Kanota Heritage Hotel in Jaipur. Tourists present at the hotel hastily evacuated as hotel staff, local authorities, and wildlife rescue teams worked tirelessly for over two hours to tranquilise the leopard.

The ordeal began when dogs in the hotel suddenly started barking. Despite the staff's attempts to calm the dogs, they remained agitated. A vigilant tourist spotted the leopard and promptly informed the hotel staff. The hotel owner, Maansingh, promptly alerted the Forest Department team at 10 AM.

During this time, tourists evacuated the hotel, and the leopard entered a staff room. Quick-thinking individuals secured the door from the outside, preventing the leopard from moving further. In a display of agility, the leopard scattered items in the room. The Forest Department team arrived on the scene and successfully tranquilised the leopard, bringing relief to the hotel staff and guests.

Bassi Ranger Prithviraj Meena reported that the information about the leopard's intrusion came in the morning. Both their team and the Jaipur Zoo team swiftly reached the location to conduct a rescue operation. Fortunately, no casualties occurred during the entire rescue operation.

The leopard has been transported to the Nahargarh Rescue Center, where it will undergo preliminary treatment before being released back into the wild. Bassi Ranger highlighted the abundant wildlife in the vicinity of Kanota, with the Amagarh and Galta forests nearby, making it a common occurrence for leopards to venture into the area in search of food or water.

