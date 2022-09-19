Viral TikTok sensation Khaby Lame earns in crores for each social media post; details inside

Khaby Lame | Instagram

You might know of some social media influencers who promote products and brands, make money out of it. However, the TikTok fame Khaby Lame who is known for mockery and meme-like videos, is paid huge for his posts.

Khaby, who was reportedly notified as the World's most followed TikTok sensation, gains crores and crores of amount for his works. In an exclusive with Fortune, the Senegalese icon's manager, Alessandro Riggio, revealed that the 22-year-old is on his way to earning $10 million this year. Documents reviewed by Fortune also suggested that he earned $750,000 (approx. Rs 6 crore) from a well known Hollywood studio for a single TikTok video.

Reportedly, Khaby recently received Rs 3.58 crore by Hugo Boss to walk the ramp at their Milan Fashion Week show and post a clip of the same on his TikTok profile.

According to the Independent, Lame’s manager said he is not motivated by money. “He was poor, and he doesn’t know how much he has in the bank. He doesn’t care about…” Riggio said before Lame himself cut in and added: “I like making people laugh. I love my family. I love my company.”

The influencer, whose real name is Khabane, immigrated to Italy in 2001 with his family. It was during the COVID-19 days that he become impressed social media with his humour-filled content.

On Instagram, he has a 79.7M followers. He was announced as the most popular digital creator in June with 142.8 million followers on TikTok – a count that soon increased to around 149.5 million.