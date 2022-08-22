e-Paper Get App

Khaby Lame shares glimpse from his career journey; inspires fans to 'not give up dreams' in viral video

"Never stop growing and always believe in your dreams I love you all," the TikToker captioned the video.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Khaby Lame | Twitter

TikTok sensation Khaby Lame shared a video on Twitter throwing insights into his past-now living. The video had no words of narration but clarity in video glimpses to compare his past jobs with present tasks, tracing his career growth.

Khaby, the most-followed influencer on the India banned social media platform, revealed himself labouring on a construction site and truck driving. In the video, he gracefully walked underneath one of the billboards for his Hugo Boss fashion campaign.

"Never stop growing and always believe in your dreams I love you all," he captioned the video tweet. Netizens were inspired by his dreams come true.

Watch video and take a look at some reactions by Twitterati:

Read Also
What's Khaby Lame doing in a lipstick brand video? Check here to know
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralKhaby Lame shares glimpse from his career journey; inspires fans to 'not give up dreams' in viral video

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Central Railway announces six special trains to Mangaluru for Ganeshotsav

Mumbai updates: Central Railway announces six special trains to Mangaluru for Ganeshotsav

Hundreds of farmers converge for 'mahapanchyat' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi; massive jams at borders

Hundreds of farmers converge for 'mahapanchyat' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi; massive jams at borders

Jammu and Kashmir parties meet to discuss 'inclusion of non-local voters'

Jammu and Kashmir parties meet to discuss 'inclusion of non-local voters'

Mumbai: Wildlife filmmaker booked by forest department for illicit transportation of Indian star...

Mumbai: Wildlife filmmaker booked by forest department for illicit transportation of Indian star...

FIFA ban: SC dissolves CoA of AIFF, day-to-day affairs to be managed by acting secretary general

FIFA ban: SC dissolves CoA of AIFF, day-to-day affairs to be managed by acting secretary general