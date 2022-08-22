Khaby Lame shares glimpse from his career journey; inspires fans to 'not give up dreams' in viral video

Khaby Lame | Twitter

TikTok sensation Khaby Lame shared a video on Twitter throwing insights into his past-now living. The video had no words of narration but clarity in video glimpses to compare his past jobs with present tasks, tracing his career growth.

Khaby, the most-followed influencer on the India banned social media platform, revealed himself labouring on a construction site and truck driving. In the video, he gracefully walked underneath one of the billboards for his Hugo Boss fashion campaign.

"Never stop growing and always believe in your dreams I love you all," he captioned the video tweet. Netizens were inspired by his dreams come true.

Watch video and take a look at some reactions by Twitterati:

Never stop growing and always belleve inyour dreams 🥹 I love you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9r8yVcRCLd — Khaby lame (@KhabyLame) August 21, 2022

Thank you for this — OKECHUKWU CHIEMELIE VICTOR (@iam_EMELIE1) August 21, 2022

True definition of from grass to grace 🔥 — dah_black_kid🇳🇬 (@heisblitz) August 21, 2022

I was really motivated by this @KhabyLame — 7Figure2022 (@Kbrothers001) August 21, 2022

🫡more respect dude — dah_black_kid🇳🇬 (@heisblitz) August 21, 2022