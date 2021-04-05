VIRAL: Son joins Police force, shares emotional picture with his proud mother

Nothing makes parents happier than seeing their children achieve success. When your child finally becomes eligible to serve the nation, the happiness becomes double-fold.
In a heartwarming event Mr Sachin Kumar Tarade, a man of humble background, completed his training and joined the Indian Police force in Pune. He is now Police Sub Inspector Sachin Kumar Tarade.
Upon achieving this honour, PSI Tarade uploaded a picture where he puts his Police cap on his mother's head as an expression of gratitude. Putting up the picture on Twitter, he wrote, "Hard work paid off."
This sweet picture has gone viral on Twitter earning a lot of praise and respect online. Many people have commented on the picture congratulating the policeman.
One Twitter user wrote in the comments, "Congratulations on this photo you posted. This is a real honor for your mother and sister. Use the opportunity in the police force to serve other mothers and sisters, this is my request. Good luck for the journey ahead."
Another person commented, "Congratulations ..! May the happiness on the mother's face remain the same, may she always hold her head high with pride, may you continue to perform well, this is my wish ...!"
Here are some other beautiful and encouraging responses to PSI Tarade's pictures.
