VIRAL: Son joins Police force, shares emotional picture with his proud mother

Nothing makes parents happier than seeing their children achieve success. When your child finally becomes eligible to serve the nation, the happiness becomes double-fold.

In a heartwarming event Mr Sachin Kumar Tarade, a man of humble background, completed his training and joined the Indian Police force in Pune. He is now Police Sub Inspector Sachin Kumar Tarade.

Upon achieving this honour, PSI Tarade uploaded a picture where he puts his Police cap on his mother's head as an expression of gratitude. Putting up the picture on Twitter, he wrote, "Hard work paid off."