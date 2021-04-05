On Dalit leader Babu Jagjivan Ram's birth anniversary, Twitterati recall his valour and contributions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram, a towering Dalit leader of his era, on his birth anniversary on Monday.

Ram, who was born in 1908 in Bihar, was a noted Congress leader who joined the opposition after the Emergency. He served as deputy prime minister briefly.

Paying tribute, PM Modi wrote, "A humble tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram, a freedom fighter and an ardent advocate of social justice, on his birth anniversary. Their effective efforts will always be a source of inspiration for the upliftment of the underprivileged and deprived of society."