On Dalit leader Babu Jagjivan Ram's birth anniversary, Twitterati recall his valour and contributions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram, a towering Dalit leader of his era, on his birth anniversary on Monday.
Ram, who was born in 1908 in Bihar, was a noted Congress leader who joined the opposition after the Emergency. He served as deputy prime minister briefly.
Paying tribute, PM Modi wrote, "A humble tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram, a freedom fighter and an ardent advocate of social justice, on his birth anniversary. Their effective efforts will always be a source of inspiration for the upliftment of the underprivileged and deprived of society."
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath wrote, "A humble tribute to freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji, who was a lifelong devotee for the establishment of equality and fraternity in the society, a popular politician, a leader of social justice."
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote on Twitter, "A great leader, who not only changed the condition of the Dalit society but also provided a new direction; A tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji, the warrior of such social justice, on the birth anniversary. This country will forever be indebted to the unprecedented efforts of its hard-working son".
Here are other Indian ministers and politicians who paid tribute to the Indian freedom fighter.
Indian citizens also remember Babu Jagjivan Ram fondly today. Here's what they wrote about him on Twitter.
With inputs from PTI.
