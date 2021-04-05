On #NationalMaritimeDay, Indian government and Twitterati pay tribute to our mariners

Today, on April 5 2021, India is celebrating its 58th National Maritime Day.

In 1919, on this day, the Indian sailing commenced with the first ship of The Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd, named SS Loyalty sailing to London (UK) from Mumbai. India today has 43 shipping companies owning 1,401 ships with a combined 12.69 million gross tonnage.

On this historic day that deserves being celebrated, various Indian ministers and politicians have taken to Twitter to congratulate and honour India's maritime team for their contributions to this country's welfare.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways wrote on Twitter, "Greetings to all seafarers and the maritime community for their indistinguishable service in strengthening India’s economy through maritime trade on #NationalMaritimeDay Their pivotal role in ensuring the logistics supply chain intact during #CoronaOutbreak is praiseworthy."