On #NationalMaritimeDay, Indian government and Twitterati pay tribute to our mariners

Today, on April 5 2021, India is celebrating its 58th National Maritime Day.
In 1919, on this day, the Indian sailing commenced with the first ship of The Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd, named SS Loyalty sailing to London (UK) from Mumbai. India today has 43 shipping companies owning 1,401 ships with a combined 12.69 million gross tonnage.
On this historic day that deserves being celebrated, various Indian ministers and politicians have taken to Twitter to congratulate and honour India's maritime team for their contributions to this country's welfare.
Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways wrote on Twitter, "Greetings to all seafarers and the maritime community for their indistinguishable service in strengthening India’s economy through maritime trade on #NationalMaritimeDay Their pivotal role in ensuring the logistics supply chain intact during #CoronaOutbreak is praiseworthy."
Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change; Information & Broadcasting; & Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Mr Prakash Javdekar wrote, "Congratulations to all naval officers and sailors and greetings for their contribution. We are committed to protecting the marine environment."
Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel, Mr Dharmendra Pradhan made a tweet writing, "Greetings to our seafarers and the maritime community on #NationalMaritimeDay. Our maritime sector is playing a critical role in nation building, especially during #Covid19. Today, let us renew our commitment to establish our vibrant coasts as the hub of global maritime trade."
Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways (I/C) & Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mr Mansukh Mandviya wrote on Twitter, "Indian Seafarers have selflessly served as the 'Frontline Heroes' during this pandemic! For keeping global logistics supply chain intact & ensuring 'Sustainable Shipping Beyond COVID-19' My deepest gratitude to seafarers & marine community for their service #NationalMaritimeDay."
