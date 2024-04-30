Viral Photo: Truck Driver's Note To Ex-Girlfriend Is Something That Will Stop You From Scrolling

Words written behind trucks have caught the attention of people quite often for its unique and dashing message. A viral photo inscribed with a heartfelt message between two lovers is circulating on social media, and it holds the potential to stop you from scrolling and not leaving it unnoticed. Before we reveal what it reads, let us tell you that it conveys the truck driver's feelings and thoughts for his ex-girlfriend.

Here's what the text said...

The photo showed the words painted in bold Hindi letters to read, "Tumhare agar vaade sacche hote toh aaj hamare do bacche hote (If your promises were true, we could have two kids today)." The statement revolved around relationships and promises made between lovers, and the sad reality of some remaining unfulfilled forever.

The photo displaying the message written on a truck featured on a music playlist titled 'Indian bus driver.' The screenshot of the same was rolled out by a meme page on Instagram. There, it was captioned to read, "Mere bacche mera haq, galat kiya tumne jamuna (My kids my right, you did wrong jamuna)...w*f."

Being uploaded on the social media platform on April 29, the post went viral attracting more than a thousand likes and a few hilarious reactions by netizens.