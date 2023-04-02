'Bade hokar FEMINIST banunga': Message written behind Delhi truck goes viral

The most common question we were asked in our childhood might have been about our future aspirations: "Hey child, what do you want to become in the years to come...?" And the answer might have either been cliché careers or something offbeat. However, a truck spotted allegedly in Delhi has created a buzz because of the message painted behind it. The words read in lines with the above-discussed question.
A Twitter user shared a picture of the message written on the truck and expressed how it stunned her. "I wish I was making this up," she tweeted alongside the image. What did the truck say to other commuters on way? "Bade hokar FEMINIST banunga (Will become a feminist after growing up)," it read.
Check tweet
Netizens react
The tweet went viral and caught the attention of several netizens. Reacting to it, a Twitter user replied with salute emojis, while another wrote: "North India never ceases to surprise."
