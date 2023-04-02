 New meme guy? Background dancer who held Kiara Advani & Tamannaah Bhatia on shoulders during WPL & IPL goes viral
Cricket fans seem to have found their new viral sensation, and this time it's from India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Cricket fans seem to have found their new viral sensation, and this time it's from India. Apart from the Pakistan-based meme guy who caught the eyes of netizens for his realistic and relatable reaction during the 2019 Australia ICC Cricket World Cup, an Indian dancer supporting lead actresses during their performance at the cricket league openings has become the talk of the town.

The internet paused videos and reflected on how a male background dancer had a chance to perform at both WPL and IPL and in turn make a career for himself in the arena. Skipping the serious talk and looking at the cooler aspect, netizens spotted how he held on his shoulders stunning actresses who could be termed a "National Crush." See, we caught you there if you too had naughty thoughts!

An unidentified background dancer was seen performing with Kiara Advani during the WPL opening ceremony and he also enjoyed on the dance floor with Tamannaah Bhatia. A picture of him showing both moments side-by-side has surfaced on social media and it is doing rounds on the internet. The internet is both happy and jealous of the person for... if you know you know...

Is he the new meme guy? The same dancer was spotted in a classic meme template during the days of WPL 2023 where he performed with Kiara. And the meme was further tweaked when the guy was spotted again at the IPL opening ceremony.

article-image

