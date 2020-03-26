Viral on WhatsApp: Netizens claim this 2018 South Korean Netflix show predicted coronavirus outbreak

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak, there are several theories floating around that the outbreak of the deadly virus was predicted years ago. Earlier, social media went beserk after several posts of American author Dean Koont's novel "The Eyes of Darkness" which predicted the "severe pneumonia-like illness" would, take place in 2020. The book was published in 1981. Later, after a fact-check, it was found out that the social media claims were false.

Now, the Netizens have found out a South Korean drama which predicted the outbreak of coronavirus back in 2018. The drama titled "My Secret Terrius" is available on Netflix (though not India).

On the 53rd minute of the show's 10th episode, a doctor is seen saying that coronavirus is a mutant virus and someone has tweaked it to increase the mortality rate to 90 per cent.

“MERS, SARS, the common flu. They all fall in the same gene family with the same gene information. The coronavirus attacks the respiratory system. During the 2015 MERS epidemic, the mortality rate was over 20 percent,” says the doctor.

“But that’s not serious enough to be used as a weapon. Am I wrong?” asks the other person, to which the doctor states, “Like I said, this is a mutant virus. Someone tweaked it to increase the mortality rate to 90 per cent,” she adds.

Watch Video: