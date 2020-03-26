A very long list of coronavirus jokes on WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

In dark times, there’s always light. Just like Ramdas Athawale’s viral hit Go Corona Go, the outbreak of a global pandemic has seen the common man rise to the occasion and share some of the craziest, funniest and bizarre jokes.

Disclaimer – this is a joke copy and anyone with fragile sensibilities is urged to reconsider before reading further. No ill will is intended against anyone.

Finally got the Hindi name of social distancing.

It isTan_doori

A notice from the Psychiatric Association:

Dear citizens:

During the QUARANTINE time it is considered normal to talk to your plants and pots. Kindly contact us only if they reply.

Only essential services to be available during lock-down.

Schools, colleges, universities and all types of education is missing from the essential list.

I realized how many years of my life did I waste on non-essential activities