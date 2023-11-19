Viral News: Thane Man, Who Ordered 240 Agarbattis During IND vs NZ Semi Finals, Brings Home 51 Coconuts During CWC 2023 Final

Remember the cricket fan who ordered 240 agarbattis to pray for India's win during the semi final match against New Zealand? He has gone viral once again for another online order of whopping 51 coconuts. The person brought home so many coconuts purportedly as part of a 'shagun' to pray for Men In Blue's victory. Check posts below

someone from thane just ordered 51 nariyals!!! ⁰

if it’s for finals, the world cup is coming home for real 🥥🙏 #INDvsAUSfinal #CWC2023 @SwiggyInstamart — Swiggy (@Swiggy) November 19, 2023

On match day, Swiggy Instamart tweeted suggesting a customer having ordered more than 50 nariyals (coconuts) in Thane. They wrote, "Someone from thane just ordered 51 nariyals... if it’s for finals, the world cup is coming home for real." To the unversed, there's a common belief that coconuts are broken before starting something good. It is said that such an activity can bring auspiciousness and success towards the intended event.

As soon as the post went viral on X and attracted views, a user named Gordon revealed that it was him who placed the big order during the world cup finals. The person, who earlier caught the attention of netizens for superstitiously involving in a manifestation process with 240 incense sticks, this time purchased coconuts for Team India's win at the cricket world cup 2023.

haan bhay yeh someone from thane bhi mai hi hoon, 51 nariyal for unreal manifestation✨ https://t.co/aNa3WACNOp pic.twitter.com/kVuQ6WjCjH — gordon (@gordonramashray) November 19, 2023

