Viral Lesbian Woman Who Broke Up With Pakistani Girlfriend Uploads Video Of 'Healing' From Stressful Incident

Remember the Indian-Pakistan lesbian couple Anjali and Sufi? The couple went viral for telling the world about their same-sex love and relationship, followed by breaking up openly weeks before their marriage. In a recent video, Anjali Chakra who originally hails from India and is residing abroad spoke about her break up recovery and the healing process.

She released a video on social media and said, "As i open up and talk about what my healing process has been like, i would like for everyone to please remain respectful and mindful and not send any negativity towards anyone else."

While sharing the post online, she addressed the point that her online presence is shared with her former partner Sufi Malik. "The relationship i was involved in was a huge part of my social media presence, and everyone knows who the other person involved in this relationship is...this is part 1 of my breakup recovery series," she wrote.

"I feel like there's no good way to talk about this. I've been going through a very stressful, very public breakup that's kind of turned my life upside down," she said while opening up on what she went through when they called off their wedding and ended their romantic relationship.

She agreed that a lot of things about breakups are universal, but felt the need to bring how she managed to heal from the stressful incident in her life. She expressed that her case might have been a little different than most neurotypical people and said, "I've been struggling more with taking care of myself than usual on top of overwhelming feelings of sadness, loneliness and despair."

To the unversed, their relationship worsened after the Pakistani partner betrayed Anjali. Only a short period before their wedding, Sufi admitted cheating on her girlfriend Anjali.

"I made an unrecognisable mistake of betrayal by cheating on her a few weeks before our wedding. I've hurt the people I love and care about the most through my actions including our family and friends; our community that I cherish," she said in a now-deleted Instagram post earlier this year.