10 Painful Breakup Scenes In Bollywood Films That Will Leave You In Tears

By: Manisha Karki | July 19, 2024

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: In this film, Ranbir Kapoor confesses his love to Anushka Sharma, and has a heartbreaking breakup as they realise they want different things in life

Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's characters showcase the destructive aftermath of a toxic relationship and their emotional breakup scene left a lasting impression

Jab Tak Hai Jaan: Shah Rukh Khan's character sacrifices his love for Katrina Kaif's happiness, and it ended with a heartbreaking split

Rockstar: Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri's complex characters in a tragic love story had left viewers in tears as they watched their painful separation

Kal Ho Naa Ho: The moment that broke everyone's heart was when Shah Rukh Khan's character Aman died and Preity Zinta's character came to know about his unspoken feelings

Tamasha: The table scene of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's characters fighting their inner demons, leading to them parting ways, is just heartbreaking

Devdas: Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai's characters in the film showcased unfulfilled love and a tragic separation

Aashiqui 2: The film highlighted the struggles of love and addiction by Aditya Roy Kapur breaking the heart of Shraddha Kapoor

Queen: The heart-wrenching separation between Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut's characters showcases the true transformation of self-awakening

Raanjhanaa: The story marked by betrayal, heartbreak, and the harsh realities of love and sacrifice, leads to a painful breakup between Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor's characters

