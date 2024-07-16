Viral: Kannada Man Terms Hindi 'Alien Language', Threatens Blinkit Of Police Action Over 'Deliver Ho Gaya' Notification

In an extreme case of condemnation, a Kannada-speaking man slammed an online delivery platform for sending him notification using words from the Hindi language. Taking a racist stand and expressing his hatred for the language, he called Hindi an "Alien language." The whole drama surfaced on Blinkit's customer care chat interface, and the screenshots from there were shared by the user on X.

Blinkit sent a harmful notification and wished me "Gaya," which means "wound" in Kannada. I told them, if I received one more threatening notification, I would lodge a police complaint. After that they stopped sending nonsense in alien languages. That's how we need to deal! pic.twitter.com/yPtvFdfhIV — ಕಣಾದ (@Metikurke) July 15, 2024

"Deliver ho gaya"

It all started by the user receiving an app notification from Blinkit, which was drafted in Hindi (transliterated in English). The message didn't have anything offensive and only read "Dekho ye order 12 minutes mein deliver ho bhi gaya (See this order was delivered in just 12 minutes)."

The user couldn't stand the Hindi words that popped up on his phone screen. He reached out to the support team on the app and put forth his issue.

Customer threatens app for Hindi texts

In his message, he threatened Blinkit about lodging a police complaint against them for sending him notifications in an "Alien language," which was Hindi.

Creating a fuss over the 'Deliver ho gaya' notification, the Blinkit user posed as if he was unaware of the Hindi language. In his X post, he wrote, "Blinkit sent a harmful notification and wished me "Gaya," which means "wound" in Kannada."

The user also pointed out that his threatening message about police action initiated the app to change the language of the notifications he received later: "After this complaint, I observed over a month that they are now sending only English notifications. No more alien language nonsense."

Trolled and roasted by netizens

He was brutally trolled for his condemning the Hindi language, while hailing his own. "Hey saar why did you write the post in english saar. Please saar. Write in kannada saar," people replied to his post.

Soon, he also made a post in Kannada, trying to stop the flak he drew for exaggerating the notification issue instead of merely requesting the support team to change the language settings, or manually doing it himself if that was possible.

Netizens even shared memes to roast him while replying to the post.

"I’m a Kannada speaker but this guy is too much...I am pretty much sure it’s these kind of language chauvinists who would leave India if they get an opportunity," people trolled him further on X.

The post was uploaded on X on Monday night. It is going viral and has already received more than five lakh views on the platform.