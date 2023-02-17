Viral! Auto rickshawala gives €1 to passenger instead of 5 rupee coin |

How about enjoying a ride worth ₹ 20 and getting credited more than that amount for the travel? No, we haven't lost it. Despite this sounding unreal, the bizarre case just happened with a commuter from the streets of our country.

At times, the cab or auto driver might be puzzled in giving out the right change money to you, and no doubt that you'll wait back to ensure the right transaction is done. However, a Twitter user shared her experience of (accidentally) receiving one euro coin instead of ₹ 5. She took to the microblogging site and wrote, "I got a euro instead of a five rupee coin as change from the rickshaw wale uncle..."

I got a euro instead of a five rupee coin as change from the rickshaw wale uncle???????? pic.twitter.com/8VD4QwNy6E — Anushka (@awolaxolotl) February 16, 2023

Netizens were as surprised as the passenger herself. People noted that the currencies had similarities and might have landed in hands by mistake. Some also asked the Twitter user to gift them with the coin if she wasn't interested in keeping it. The reply that most users wrote and smiled at, read, "Wow, you got back your fare!"

